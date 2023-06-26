If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pete Hines saying Starfield is "irresponsibly large" makes me want to walk into the sea

Make them smaller or, so help me God, do not make them

A white man with an unnerving star and extremely yellow pointy hair - the Adoring Fan in Starfield
Image Credit: Bethesda
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Last week while I was away from my desk, Pete Hines showed that the Starfield hype train is an unstoppable perpetual motion engine, and he certainly won't pull the emergency break for something as normie as a federal court. While his comments were part of the ongoing Actiblizz acquisition malarkey (the point seemingly being "it's so big it'd be too hard to optimise for PS5"), hearing him pitch Bethesda's upcoming grey-rocks-but-in-space-this-time RPG as "irresponsibly large" made me want to go full Reggie Perrin.

Every time I bring my reviews of giant games to the altar of the industry, I weep tears of blood and beg that games be shorter. And every time the golden idol with the face of Phil Spencer opens its maw to spit a new £80 disc out and says: "Bigger than ever before. A million pointless collectibles. A feast of zero-calorie content. Lol. Lmao."

