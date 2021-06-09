Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis launches today

While Phantasy Star Online 2 only came to the west last year, it's been out in Japan for almost a decade - that's a long time! Well overdue some newness, if you ask me. Today, Sega will release New Genesis, a new standalone expansion for the old sci-fi MMO that spruces up the visuals and lets players explore an entirely new open world area.

When Sega first revealed New Genesis last year, it was a little unclear whether it was an update or a brand new game. Turns out, it's kinda both. It's like a baby new game, a little hatchling venturing out by itself (one that you can still use your existing Phantasy Star Online 2 character to play).

New Genesis follows on from the base game, albeit set 1000 years in the future. You'll be able to jump in and explore some lovely vast and open spaces that feature changing time and weather effects. It has crossplay too, so you'll be able to frolic in the lush environments with all your pals, regardless of what platform they're playing on.

PSO2 is getting a graphical update alongside New Genesis too, and both will have better character models and customisation. Characters made in New Genesis will be compatible with PSO2 as well, so do take advantage of the snazzy new options.

It's worth noting that, as New Genesis is kinda a new game, some new weapons and abilities (like dashes to help you traverse its new open areas) won't carry over between games. Certain in-game currencies will be locked to their specific games too, though premium stuff like Star Gems and Arks Cash will be shared.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis free-to-play, and comes to PC today via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store. It'll also be available on Xbox.

New Genesis was supposed to be out already, but it's currently being held up by maintenance issues. Keep an eye on PSO2's Twitter to stay up to date with the launch.