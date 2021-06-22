If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

10

Become a premium RPS supporter and get a copy of Phantom Abyss, out today

Or grab it now if you're an existing supporter
RPS avatar
News by RPS Hivemind
Published on
An image from Phantom Abyss showing a glowing, floating, angry statue head.

Last week, we made it easier to support RPS. Now, as promised, we've added a new benefit for premium supporters: a copy of Phantom Abyss, which released in Steam Early Access earlier today.

Phantom Abyss is an asynchronous multiplayer game which throws players into generated temples, then challenges them to sprint past spikes, pits and guardians to claim priceless relics before other adventurers get there first. It also gives you a whip, so it's the full Indiana Jones experience - but, like, Indiana Jones meets Trackmania or Fall Guys.

Buying Phantom Abyss today would cost £15.59/$20/€18.29 via Steam, but it's available at no extra cost to RPS premium supporters.

If you're already a premium supporter, you can claim your copy of Phantom Abyss by signing in to your ReedPop ID and visiting the Codes page on your account. You can then boot up Steam, click "Activate a Product on Steam..." and copy in your key to start downloading.

If you don't yet support RPS and want to, you can view the tiers and benefits and sign up here. By supporting RPS, you're helping to keep RPS daft, but you also get an ad-free site, extra posts and podcasts, and for premium-tier supporters, game keys like the above as thanks.

Speaking of which: all previous supporter codes are now available via your ReedPop ID, too. That means you can now head to the same place to access your free copies of games like Hard West, Diluvion and Magicka, or your Smite skin and Team Fortress 2 hat. All keys are available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, but we plan on adding new benefits regularly.

Thanks to everyone who has signed up since last week, and for all the feedback so far. We could do RPS without you, but it would be strange and lonely.

Tagged With

About the Author

RPS avatar

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch