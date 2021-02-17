Pharaoh-like city builder Nebuchadnezzar is out now

Isometric RTS game Nebuchadnezzar launches today, inviting you back to the Ancient Mesopotamian era to rule over old cities and build your own versions of their great historic monuments. Nepos Games' new city builder looks an awful lot like Pharaoh and Caesar, but rather than ruling Ancient Egypt and Rome, you'll take part in the rise of Babylon.

The game's campaign will have you building up important cities in different time periods in Ancient Mesopotamian history, leading up to the Persian conquest of Babylon in the 6th century BC.

I reckon the coolest part though is the game's monument editor. You can see a little bit of it in the trailer above, but it allows players to completely customise an iconic monument that will one day make historians say things like, "cor, whack that one on the seven wonders shortlist". You could recreate history if you fancy, and make a big old Ishtar Gate (wot King Nebuchadnezzar II himself did) or grow some lush Hanging Gardens. Alternatively, you can blow all that off and just make your own lovely colourful temples.

Nebuchadnezzar is out now on Steam and GOG, priced at £16/$20/€20.

If you're into the old city builders, it's worth remembering Triskell's Pharaoh is getting a remake this year.