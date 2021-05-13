Check out Ubisoft's massive Assassin's Creed franchise sale

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first major piece of DLC has been released, the Ireland-themed Wrath of the Druids, and now Ubisoft are discounting a whole bunch of Assassin's Creed content to celebrate over at the Ubisoft Store. As well as offering the AC Valhalla DLC Season Pass at 25% off - the first time it's been discounted - you can find significant savings on almost every entry in the long-running sneaky-stabbing franchise.

So: first of all, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The full 2020 game that Alice called "a lively grab bag of all the best bits from Assassin's Creed games past" has been discounted by 25%. That brings it down to $45 / £37.50, with more blinged out Gold and Ultimate Editions reduced to $75 / £63 and $90 / £75, respectively.

The DLC Season Pass is also reduced as we mentioned before, with its 25% discount bringing it to $30 / £25.49. That's just a few dollars more than the Wrath of the Druids DLC by itself, so if you're planning on playing the game for a little while longer it's probably worth getting the whole lot in one go.

The previous two Assassin's Creed games in the series, which together with Valhalla form the modern trilogy with an interconnected story, are currently 75% off. The excellent Origins is available in a Gold Edition for $20 / £15, down from $100 / £75, while the Ultimate Edition of the phenomenal Odyssey is reduced to $30 / £24 from $120 / £96. If you're not fussed about the DLC, then you can pick up the standard editions of all three together as the Mythology Pack for $64 (60% off) - although curiously, the UK store only includes Origins and Odyssey in a pack of the same name.

If you want to collect absolutely every game in the series though, the Animus Pack is probably for you. It contains each game from the Director's Cut of the original Assassin's Creed all the way up to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, including 16 games and DLC packs in all. That's available for $122 / £92, down from a slightly ridiculous combined price of $529 / £401.

And if you're considering that, then a more cost-effective approach may be to subscribe to the company's Ubisoft+ subscription service, which for $15 / £13 a month gives you access to all of the Assassin's Creed games and DLC, including Valhalla, as well as pretty much every other game the studio has worked on over the years - including franchises like Rainbox Six, Watchdogs, The Division, Anno, Far Cry and many more.

Phew, that's a lot of open world adventure. In any case, these sales represent a great time to check out Valhalla or the earlier entries of the series, so do take a look if you're hankering for some scenic viewpoints to claim or targets to assassinate. I'm sure you'll have a blast.