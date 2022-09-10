If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pick up an EVGA 360mm AiO for £82 after a 25% discount on Amazon

A massive amount of cooling for a very reasonable price.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on
the evga clc 360mm is a triple-fan aio liquid cpu cooler, shown with its box and a subtle RGB pump.

360mm AiOs seem to be becoming more of a necessity these days, with ever-hotted high-end processors from the likes of AMD and particularly Intel. Thankfully, they're also becoming increasingly inexpensive, with this post in particular spotlighting a deal on the EVGA CLC 360. This cooler normally costs £109, but today you can pick it up for £82 after a 25% discount.

The EVGA CLC 360mm includes some subtle RGB lighting on the Asetek-based pump, but the focus here is really on performance. Having three 120mm fans provides a lot of cooling power, and the larger radiator increases the amount of heat that can be soaked before you start to notice higher CPU temperatures. That means the CLC 360mm is ideal for those higher-power CPUs, like Intel's recent Core i9 examples, but it does come with some downsides as well. Most notably, having three fans produces a fair amount of noise, although you can tweak the fan curves to produce less noise at the expense of temperatures.

GamersNexus reviewed the cooler and found that the 360mm option at 1020RPM produces excellent performance, outperforming 240mm options from the likes of NZXT and Corsair at the same noise level, but it's a fairly subtle difference with the older 5930K used in their test.

We'll have more deals to take a look at soon, so stay tuned for that! In the meantime, if you're looking for a CPU to pair with your new cut-price CPU cooler, we can recommend you take a look at our compendium of the best gaming CPUs.

Until next time, farewell!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch