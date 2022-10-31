If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pick up one of the best entry-level racing wheels, the Logitech G29, for £189

It's PlayStation/PC-compatible, or you can get the Xbox-friendly G920 for the same price.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Logitech makes some of the best mainstream racing wheels and pedals on the market, but the cost of entry is still fairly steep: £269 for the PC/PlayStation-compatible G29 and the same for the PC/Xbox G920 variant. Today though, Currys in the UK are offering £80 off on either model when you use code WHEEL80, dropping the price down to £189.

We've already recommended these wheel-and-pedals sets for an American audience when we saw a drop on Amazon US, so I'll be fairly brief with the description here. These are not high-end direct drive wheels with incredible force feedback and a complete modular ecosystem, but they are some of the best racing sets you can get for under £200, offering a much more immersive driving experience in a wide range of games, from competitive racing in Assetto Corsa and iRacing or the more laid-back American Truck Simulator, Gran Turismo 7 or F1 22.

You get one grippy wheel with gear-driven force feedback, paddle shifters, 10 buttons in total and three metal pedals for clutch, brake and throttle mounted on a plastic base. You can clamp the wheel onto a desk, or screw them into a racing cockpit, and because its metal-and-plastic construction is reasonably durable, you can probably use them for many years. If you want a stick shifter, you can also pick one up separately.

So the Logitech G29 is pretty darn good for the money, and well worth picking up if you've been playing racing games on a gamepad or keyboard and want to take things to the next level without investing in a high-end direct drive wheel and an expensive cockpit.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch