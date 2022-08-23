Pinocchio RPG Lies Of P's new trailer doubles down on its Bloodborne vibes

Grim Souls-like Lies Of P will be hitting PC sometime in 2023 according to a new gameplay trailer shown at Opening Night Live during this year's Gamescom. The RPG combines the story of Pinocchio with some major Bloodborne energy, as the puppet searches for a way to become a real human boy in a decimated city. This is far from the classic fairytale story though. With a dark-gothic backdrop and mechanical killer robots to contend with, Pinocchio has his work cut out for him. You can watch the new bombastic gameplay trailer below:

Set in the city of Krat, players will be tasked with helping Pinocchio find Geppetto - the dapper chap in the trailer - as he searches for a way to make him human. You'll need to make your way through the hellish city, craft weapons, and battle mechanical monstrosities to survive and from the trailer we can see that Pinocchio isn't messing about, brawling giant steampunk robots with punchy weapons in fast-paced combat.

Publisher Neowiz mentions that Pinocchio's lying will also be part of the story, cryptically explaining, "The more lies told, the more human players become, with all the advantages and disadvantages it entails." Lying will apparently impact narrative choices but it's not clear exactly how that will play out in the game.

There's still no official release date attached to Lies Of P, but we do know that it's set to release at some point in 2023.