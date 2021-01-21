If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Planet-harvesting Dyson Sphere Program is out now in early access

In a parallel universe this is called Harvest Moon
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published

Devouring an entire solar system with industry is, at once, both frightening and highly appealing. Well, sci-fi management sim Dyson Sphere Program is now out in early access, if you're curious as to how it feels transforming stars and planets into cogs for your mechanised empire.

Developed by Youthcat Studio, Dyson Sphere Program has you convert the galaxy into a web of automated factories, all with the aim of churning out enough resources to construct a Dyson Sphere: a gargantuan orb that encloses an entire sun and gleans every ounce of energy from it. Only the best power source will suffice for humanity.

I'd say that Dyson Sphere Program looks like an interstellar Factorio of sorts, as you'll hop around a procedurally generated universe harvesting every poor planet you come across. It's all about starting off with a small mech and a few machines, stockpiling resources, then extending your galactic grasp with intricate production lines and massive factories and shiny new technology.

Youthcat Studio say that the early access version of the game is the base experience. Their priority right now is to fix bugs, and once the worst of these have been ironed out, to start expanding the universe with new goodies, like combat against monsters and a mecha editor.

On how long Dyson Sphere Program will be in early access for, the Steam page says they're planning on a year, but that it could take longer.

You can find Dyson Sphere Program on Steam right now. Its normal price is £16/$20/€17, though it has a 10% launch discount for the first week.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles