Play Pogs, do crime in Y2K convenience shop sim Snow Town Geek Store

Pogs are something I never consciously think about until something reminds me of Pogs, at which time I am instantly very excited about Pogs. The latest reminder being Snow Town Geek Store, a shopkeeping sim brimming with 2000's non-tude. Like the 2000's themselves, it feels both alive with promise and liable to turn bad at any moment. But I do very much enjoy both its energy and soundtrack, based on what little information is currently available. A tray-tray for you, the discerning tray-tray viewer:

"Here's the deal," begins the description. I think I could probably write several hundred words on what a deliberate and powerful choice it is to begin a Steam description with the words "Here's the deal". But I'll save that for another time in which we are both dead and so neither of us has to listen to me. The description:

"It's the noughties, you work in a store of geek goods: games, mp3s, DVDs with movies and anime, gum, Cheetos, cigarettes, beer... Develop your store, communicate with customers (be friends, quarrel, cheat or flatter), get involved in shady dealings and earn your mom a trip to Hawaii."

The actual feature list has corresponding emojis which I can't recreate in this joyless husk of a content management system, but here are the features nonetheless:

Order your favorite childhood goodies and put them on sale

Choices really matter - chat with customers, bargain, count the change and cheat!

Keep an eye on your character's condition so you don't mess up (hunger, cold, rest - that's it) Play pogs with your friends to build up your collection and play mini-games on the computer

Go out for a smoke and a piss, there's a lot of interesting things going on outside

Mom didn't teach you to ignore strange men? Then break the law to raise money faster.

I'm into this. Puns like having a Half Life 2 CD called "Whole Life 2" are obviously not a good use of gag real estate but, as I said, I like the energy. Developer Perelesoq previously made Torn Away, which won a whole bunch of awards for storytelling and the like. Snow Town Geek Store is out in "2025".