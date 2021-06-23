If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Playing Call Of Duty: Warzone has exposed how nosy I really am

Picking up other people's guns has been eye-opening
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A squad pose for a Call of Duty: Warzone screenshot.

Out of nowhere, I've recently binged YouTube videos called "What Are People in London Wearing?". In each episode, the host Kofi roams the streets in search of folks dressed in a pleasing manner. He then asks them where they got their various threads from, and even as someone who isn't really into fashion, per se, I find it fascinating.

These videos appeal to my nosiness. Through Kofi, I get to see all the people behind their cool threads. I wish we had a Kofi equivalent in Call Of Duty: Warzone. I need to know who's behind some of the player weapons I've picked up. Why that camo? Why those attachments? Seriously, who are you?

