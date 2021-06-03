Don't expect new PlayStation exclusives to come to PC at launch

Sony have already released former PlayStation exclusives Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone to PC, and Uncharted 4 might well be next, but it seems they still have plans for more. (Which is nice, because three games really isn't that many.) PlayStation boss Herman Hulst says Sony will "continue to look at the right times" to bring more scloosies over. From the sounds of things, we probably won't see those exclusives on PC at launch, however.

"We're still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful," Hulst says in an interview on the PlayStation Blog. "I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we'll continue to look at the right times to launch each game."

But what are those "right times", Herm? He brings up the example of Days Gone, which arrived on PC last month, two years after it came out on PS4. It's also worth noting that Horizon Zero Dawn landed on PC last year, three years after its PlayStation release. Uncharted 4 is an even older offering too, originally launching in 2016.

"We want to reach new gamers who haven't yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built," Hulst adds. "Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games."

It seems they're committed to keeping their new scloosies just for PlayStation players for now then, which makes sense from their business-y point of view. They want to sell more PS5s! That would be easier if they ever had any stock, but hey, that's an entirely different problem.

It means we likely won't see PlayStation's new offerings, like Returnal or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, on PC for a good few years (if at all). Hulst makes another comment a little further down that interview about the importance of having "showpieces" for PS5. They can't just go about giving those snazzy games to anyone, you see.

While that bit is a little disappointing, as a former exclusively-PlayStation player, I'm excited to share some of my old faves with my PC pals who haven't had a chance to play them yet. If they would only get on with it and port Bloodborne to PC already.