Playstation Store lists Red Dead Redemption as “now on PC for the first time ever”

Well, root my toots. Unless you’re Australian, in which case don't do that. Just enjoy the now very much confirmed-looking release of the original Red Dead Redemption on PC. That’s according to a listing on the PlayStation Store, which contains the currently inaccurate but tantalising phrase “now on PC for the first time ever.”

“Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound.” Yeah this is basically just a confirmation. That’ll do!

Back in May, some of the exact copy used on the store page was datamined. An eventual port of the 2010 open world game has seemed like an inevitability for a good while now, and it looks like the wait is finally over.

If you missed out on the original Red Dead (Ok, not the original Red Dead) it’s a breezier, slightly goofier foray into the Old West, although the writing was still very strong for the time. Also included, as with any modern repackage, is the excellent Undead Nightmare expansion, in which a beleaguered John Marston fights a turf war with hordes of zombies. Naturally, RPS never got the chance to review the first Redemption game, but I will use this opportunity to link Matthew Castle’s (RPS in Peace) excellent review of Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s worth it for the header screenshot alone.