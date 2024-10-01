Please enjoy Daemonologie’s incredibly normal sheep with me

I do not wish to dwell overly long on the incredible stop motion sheep in the trailer for folk horror game Daemonologie, because it’s got so much else going for it - from the gorgeously haunting vocal and string melodies to the extremely dark character interactions that offer your witch finder the choice between 'talk' and 'torture'. And yet, living in Wales for the last decade must have rubbed off. The sweet sheep, they sing to me. The relative rarity of stop motion and other practical effects in horror media is surely one of the greater tragedies of our age, although not too surprising given the incredible amount of work it takes. Flock toward the trailer below, and I’ll see you on the other side of the pasture, hopefully as deeply altered by the experience as I was.

"Daemonologie is a short folk horror story influenced by the Scottish witch trials of the late 1600s," bleats the Steam page. It didn’t actually bleat, to be fair, but bleating is all I can hear now. It’s a short one, apparently clocking in between 30 to 60 minutes for a single playthrough, but with secrets and other mysteries you’ll have to dig for. It’s from Katanalevy, who also made well-loved violin-em-up Symphony of Seven Souls. This one also started as an Itch project, though it looks to have come a long way in the intervening four years.

Being from Edinburgh I knew of the North Berwick Witch Trials but it was really harrowing doing research for this project. There may be scenes representing torture that some people may find disturbing. I explored this largely through the sound design, which had a more visceral and emotional reaction for me.

Fair warning, then, although I must admit "the research for this game messed my head up" just makes me want to play more. Here’s a little extra info:

You play the role of a witch finder who has been summoned to the small Scottish village to uproot the witch that resides there. You must speak to the locals and sort their truths from their lies. If they are not willing to communicate then you have permission to employ further methods of persuasion. At the end of each day you will experience prophetic, stop-motion style nightmares. While cryptic, they may provide you with some hidden truths. It is recommended to take notes as you go as the game will not hold your hand or lead you in your investigation. The choices you make will be all yours.

Personally, this is about as in my wheelhouse as a game could be without also, somehow, containing Orcs. Spooky Month also being Orctober is a dissonant, though glorious, time, I tell you. Daemonologie is out today.