Please go away I live in pet sim indie Bobo Bay now

Over the past few weeks, my review schedule has involved kicking dudes, shooting dudes, war, eldritch busses, and diseased rats. I did not know how utterly burnt out I was on violence and misery until I held one of pet simulation Bobo Bay’s sentient blob critters in my arms and lavished snacks upon it. When I close my eyes, I can still hear Conscript’s shells falling in the distance. But here and now, there are only Bobos, the races they take part in, and the idyllic bay in which they reside.

Despite not having played it myself, I gather that Bobo Bay is inspired by the Chao Gardens from Sonic Adventure. My ambivalence towards said hedgehog has not prevented me locating meditative joy in gallivanting about Bobo Bay, stealing creatures from the nearby forest, and stuffing cakes in their faces. The snacks boost your Bobo’s stats, which help them crush the cuddly competition in a series of races. You don’t actually control these races, but they are very short, and also allow you to aid your entrant via a hype button. You can pet the Bobos. You can accessorise them with hats. You can mash them together to create new ones. It’s a nice place to be!

“There are thousands of combinations of Bobos you can make,” reads the Steam page, with justified enthusiasm. “Body color, eye color, body part shapes, patterns, sheens, stats, personality traits, etc will all change with each Bobo you find or mash! Distinct Bobo traits and moods will completely change how you interact and care for your Bobos. Don't forget to dress them up in a fancy little top hat as well.”

“Races are the main event in this Bobo world,” it continues. “Different companies and organizations from around the globe sponsor different competition series and award unique prizes! Bring your Bobos along to the BRAND NEW AND VERY CLEAN SPORTS COMPLEX to enter them into a competition.”

When the character you play as moves around the world, she occasionally sticks out her arms like an aeroplane. If you wish, you can pick the Bobos up, throw them long distances, then continue to run around like an aeroplane. This, to me, is kino. There’s a demo on Steam here.