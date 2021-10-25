Please, stop with all the godawful emails about NFT gaming

Please, stop with all the godawful emails about NFT gamingIt will never be a good idea
It started a few months ago: we got an email about shoes designed using 'blockchain technology', and had a good laugh about it as a concept. But in retrospect, this email was merely the ripple on a glass of water that go ahead of a T-Rex's mighty tread. Except in this analogy the T-Rex is one of 10,001 unique dinosaurs programatically generated from different traits. And it's wearing wacky sunglasses and smoking a pipe.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information