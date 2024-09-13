Skip to main content

Portal To The Cosmobeat is a brilliant, ridiculous and currently free mix of QWOP and Dance Dance Revolution

The first fun videogame

A dance battle in Portal To The Cosmobeat.
Image credit: 4bpm studio
Nic Reuben avatar
News by Nic Reuben Staff Writer
Published on

Haha. Hoho. Yes. Hehe. Yes. This rules. This rules so hard. Portal To The Cosmobeat is a rhythm dance battler where you copy the moves of your opponents by controlling each of your limbs, and your head, with a separate key. If you look down at your keyboard right now, you’ll notice your W, A, D, Z and X form a five pointed star - with the W key a bit off, granted. That’s you, that is. You hold down the limbs you want to wiggle, then control them with your mouse. It’s simple, silly, and very fun. Here’s a tray-tray:

Cover image for YouTube videoPortal to the Cosmobeat | Official Trailer
“Gorb's family has a special destiny,” reads the Steam page. “When his mom catches him recording an embarrassing dance tutorial, she knows that he is ready. She hands him a magic ribbon that can open portals and sends him to space. He must now travel through the galaxy and defeat his opponents... in epic DANCE BATTLES!”

A game with no features? Sounds bad. Luckily, Portal To The Cosmobeat has several:

  • Open portals with your magic ribbon and travel through the galaxy.
  • You will challenge the best dancers in the universe while listening to the freshest beats!
  • Use our game's unique mechanic and dance Gorb to the top!
  • Enjoy Gorb's clumsy dance moves with more than 3 unique choreographies and freestyle sections.
  • Reach a new highscore and achieve GORBLIKE ratings!

You can find the free demo over on itch here. I really have nothing to add here. Go have a wiggle, it’ll make you feel better.

