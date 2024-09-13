Portal To The Cosmobeat is a brilliant, ridiculous and currently free mix of QWOP and Dance Dance Revolution

Haha. Hoho. Yes. Hehe. Yes. This rules. This rules so hard. Portal To The Cosmobeat is a rhythm dance battler where you copy the moves of your opponents by controlling each of your limbs, and your head, with a separate key. If you look down at your keyboard right now, you’ll notice your W, A, D, Z and X form a five pointed star - with the W key a bit off, granted. That’s you, that is. You hold down the limbs you want to wiggle, then control them with your mouse. It’s simple, silly, and very fun. Here’s a tray-tray:

“Gorb's family has a special destiny,” reads the Steam page. “When his mom catches him recording an embarrassing dance tutorial, she knows that he is ready. She hands him a magic ribbon that can open portals and sends him to space. He must now travel through the galaxy and defeat his opponents... in epic DANCE BATTLES!”

A game with no features? Sounds bad. Luckily, Portal To The Cosmobeat has several:

Open portals with your magic ribbon and travel through the galaxy.

You will challenge the best dancers in the universe while listening to the freshest beats!

Use our game's unique mechanic and dance Gorb to the top!

Enjoy Gorb's clumsy dance moves with more than 3 unique choreographies and freestyle sections.

Reach a new highscore and achieve GORBLIKE ratings!

You can find the free demo over on itch here. I really have nothing to add here. Go have a wiggle, it’ll make you feel better.