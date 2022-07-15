PowerWash Simulator has a secret boss, and it's started to bleed into my real world cleaning habits

PowerWash Simulator has a secret boss, and it's started to bleed into my real world cleaning habitsThe Underside will make you question the concept of "clean"
For the most part, PowerWash Simulator helps me reach a state of total focus. Grime must be eliminated and I am there to facilitate that request with water and power. But occasionally I succumb to frustration as something I consider pristine isn't determined clean by the little progress bar that usually pats me on the back for jobs well done.
Then I learned that although grime can’t move, it makes up for it with cunning. It cements itself on surfaces in ways you wouldn't expect, as if to belittle my cleaning standards. After many encounters, I've identified this menace as The Underside: a secret boss you'll need to beat to become the ultimate power washer.
