PowerWash Simulator is exactly what it sounds like, in early access now

PowerWash Simulator is exactly what it sounds like, in early access nowIt does exactly what it says on the tin
Wacky gag games aside, the trend of '𝒳 Simulator' games demonstrates a great truth: mundane manual tasks can be great fun. I'm the first to volunteer to help pals with DIY, bodge-y builds, stripping wallpaper, or shed clearouts. Sadly, I live on the top floor of a tenement and I don't think my landlord would appreciate me hiring a powerwasher just to have a go. So thank goodness for PowerWash Simulator, a game which launched in early access today and (to borrow an old DIY slogan) does exactly what it say on the tin.
PowerWash Simulator gives players a pressure washer to wash things, powerfully. Jobs will send us to clean cars, houses, gardens, playgrounds, and even a Mars rover on Mars. Just select your jet head, point the nozzle, and methodically hose off the dirt. That's it. And that's all I want.
It's made by FuturLab, whose last game was tactical TV spin-off Peaky Blinders: Mastermind. Must have felt grubby after all those crimes.
PowerWash Simulator is available now on Steam Early Access, with a 10% launch discount bringing it down to £14.39/€17.99/$17.99 until Tuesday the 26th. FuturLab plan to launch it in full in around a year, after adding multiplayer, new jobs, and doodads like new washers, nozzles, and cleaning fluids. I'd definitely go for multiplayer, given how much fun I've had in Viscera Cleanup Detail's co-op.
Actually, I said this grime-hosing is "all I want", but I do have another demand. I now would like Viscera Cleanup Detail to add a dangerously powerful pressure washer which causes as much havoc as it cleans, and risks blowing limbs clean off my colleagues. It's the simple things in life, y'know.