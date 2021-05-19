PowerWash Simulator is exactly what it sounds like, in early access now

Wacky gag games aside, the trend of '𝒳 Simulator' games demonstrates a great truth: mundane manual tasks can be great fun. I'm the first to volunteer to help pals with DIY, bodge-y builds, stripping wallpaper, or shed clearouts. Sadly, I live on the top floor of a tenement and I don't think my landlord would appreciate me hiring a powerwasher just to have a go. So thank goodness for PowerWash Simulator, a game which launched in early access today and (to borrow an old DIY slogan) does exactly what it say on the tin.

PowerWash Simulator gives players a pressure washer to wash things, powerfully. Jobs will send us to clean cars, houses, gardens, playgrounds, and even a Mars rover on Mars. Just select your jet head, point the nozzle, and methodically hose off the dirt. That's it. And that's all I want.

It's made by FuturLab, whose last game was tactical TV spin-off Peaky Blinders: Mastermind. Must have felt grubby after all those crimes.

PowerWash Simulator is available now on Steam Early Access, with a 10% launch discount bringing it down to £14.39/€17.99/$17.99 until Tuesday the 26th. FuturLab plan to launch it in full in around a year, after adding multiplayer, new jobs, and doodads like new washers, nozzles, and cleaning fluids. I'd definitely go for multiplayer, given how much fun I've had in Viscera Cleanup Detail's co-op.

Actually, I said this grime-hosing is "all I want", but I do have another demand. I now would like Viscera Cleanup Detail to add a dangerously powerful pressure washer which causes as much havoc as it cleans, and risks blowing limbs clean off my colleagues. It's the simple things in life, y'know.