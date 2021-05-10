Save your pretty paper home from flames in handcrafted Papetura

Games whose various bits are made by hand in physical space before they enter digispace continue to be a delight. Papercrafted adventure game Papetura is out now and it looks absolutely lovely, as do the gorgeous paper sculptures that were built to construct its world. This little point and click 'em up adventure is all about little paper creatures trying to save their homes from fire. It's out now, so you can enter the fold whenever you'd like.

"Papetura tells a story about lonely paper creature Pape, trapped in a flowery prison," says developer Petums. "One day Pape escapes and finds little Tura, a magical being that he’ll take care of. Together they will have to face dark and flaming monsters which will try to burn down their beloved paper world."

You can spot some of the ridiculously intricate real-world papercrafted bits here in Papetura's launch trailer. There are little paper houses and paper fish and tiny paper insets too, all with some really beautiful lighting effects.

Petums say that Papetura was inspired by other adventure games such as Machinarium. They've even gone and snagged Machinarium's composer Floex to do the soundtrack.

The developers say that there's no dialogue in Papetura, just pretty sounds and music to accompany the journey. It seems to be what you'd expect from a small adventure game, with some walking about different environments and interacting with objects to solve puzzles. You can spot just a bit more of the actual pointing and clicking in a gameplay trailer from 2019.

In a recent news post, the developers say most players are averaging about two hours of play time through Papetura, which seems like a nice length for a little adventure game that can be picked up in an evening.

You can find Papetura over on Steam where it's 10% off until May 14th for £8.36 / €8.99 / $10.79.