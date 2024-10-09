Prime Big Deal Days lets you get the webcam I use, for £30 less than what this idiot paid for it

I always like to balance the inherent cynicism and general corporate awfulness of covering events like Prime Big Deal Days by focusing recommendations on hardware I genuinely like, and ideally, what I actually own. Partly hence the G515 Lightspeed TKL keyboard post from yesterday. And here’s another: the sleek-lookin', sharp-recordin' Logitech StreamCam, which is down from £139 to £70 in the UK and down from $170 to $100 in the US.

I recall getting mine for £100, so while I do endorse the StreamCam for its ease of use and how it makes me the least blurry out of everyone in RPS team meets, know that if you take advantage of this offer that I will grow to envy and resent you.

UK deal:

US deals:

Admittedly, since I don’t stream my games – outside of a disastrously overambitious attempt to run a 24-hour charity stream during on a lockdown-era birthday – I’m not actually getting the most out of my own StreamCam. But it’s definitely up to the task, being able to capture at 1080p and 60fps, with a far cleaner, more colourful picture than you’d get from most webcams. Even so, it still has the simplicity of one; it never feels like you’re trying to wrangle a miniature DSLR.

It's also worth noting that while the StreamCam gets discounts quite regularly, £70 and $100 are the lowest these respective listings have been since Black Friday 2023. They are about to shoot back up, mind, as Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight, October 9th.