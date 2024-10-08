Prime Big Deal Days returns with 15% off one of Logitech’s best gaming keyboards

It’s time for (yet) another of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, days of big Prime deals that have deals on days for Prime. I don’t know anymore, this is like the third or fourth one this year. But I do know a good gaming keyboard when I see one, and this latest sale has the lovely Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL down from £140 to £119. Its first UK discount since launch, no less.

This is, essentially, the cheaper version of Logitech’s G915 TKL Lightspeed, which is in turn the tenkeyless edition of the timeless G915 Lightspeed Wireless. The G515 Lightspeed TKL doesn’t have the metallic build of its bigger brothers, but carries over much of what makes them brilliant, including the beautifully swift-feeling low profile keys and that reliable Lightspeed wireless connectivity. I’m a big fan, to the extent that I am currently using the G515, literally right now, to write this article about the G515. Has an RPS hardware recommendation ever been more timely? Unlikely.

As is Prime Day/Prime Big Deal Days custom, this sale price is specifically for Amazon Prime members, though you can skirt around that requirement by signing up for a Prime free trial then bailing on it after your shopping is done.

It’s also a UK-only offer, at least for the time being; the G515 is down $10 from its list price on Amazon US, but that’s a minor, run-of-the-mill discount that Amazon likes to pretend isn’t just the new normal price. There are plenty more Prime Big Deal Days Deal Deal Days Prime Day Deal Days deals to come, though.