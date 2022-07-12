Prime Day 2022: the best graphics card deals so far

Prime Day 2022 comes just as the global graphics card market slowly emerges from a devastating crypto-coma. That means some prices are back to normal, some aren’t, and the entire concept of a deal becomes kind of nebulous and squishy. And yet, there will undoubtedly be people out there desperate for a new graphics card – any new graphics card – so let’s take a look at what’s out there.

The bad news is that the vast majority of Prime Day GPU “deals” still reach above the respective card’s original retail price. The good news is that I’ve found a small handful of offers that are, if nothing else, good value by the incredibly whacked-out standards of the past two years. First up, there are a couple of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series cards worth considering in the UK, including an MSI-made RTX 3070 (that Ebuyer have price matched). Sticking with RTX cards, which can run both DLSS and DLAA, GameStop have a reasonable RTX 3060 deal for US buyers.

As for AMD’s Radeon series, the 1440p-minded Radeon RX 6700 XT gets deals on both sides of the pond. Ebuyer’s UK-only offer on the RX 6600 is also one of the few times you’ll see a current-gen GPU below £300.

That said, if you just want to minimise spending, the RTX 2060 is strangely popular among Prime Day sellers in the UK. There’s a good chance it will be two generations old by the end of 2022, but it holds up fairly well as a 1080p and 1440p engine.

We’re approaching the halfway point of Prime Day’s two-day runtime, so there's a smidge's chance of more GPU discounts tomorrow. You can keep track with our guide to the best Prime Day PC gaming deals, which covers Amazon listings specifically, while our anti-Prime Day deals guide covers alternative retailers.