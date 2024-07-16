Prime Day cuts the SanDisk Ultra 1.5TB microSD below £100 / $100, and you don’t even need Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is once again bearing the PC hardware fruits, with big discounts on one of the absolute best microSD cards for the Steam Deck (and other handhelds). Specifically, it’s the SanDisk Ultra, and not the diddly 64GB model in the picture above but the honking great 1.5TB version. It's dropped below the £100 / $100 mark for the first time and, while Amazon has the lowest overall prices, it’s on sale elsewhere, allowing you to dodge the usual Prime subscription requirement.

Here in the UK, you’ve got a choice between £95 at Amazon or £100 direct from SanDisk owners Western Digital. Those just awaking in the States, you’re looking at even better deals: $84 from Amazon or $88 from B&H Photo Video. All of these prices are, to reiterate, silly-small money for what is essentially the highest-capacity microSD card that a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally will currently take. The Ultra was already one of the more budget-oriented microSD options out there, but it’s always proven surprisingly quick in my testing, so you can’t really go wrong here.

UK deals:

US deals:

Generally, I’m still advocating that handheld PC owners looking to make a storage upgrade should consider a good microSD before replacing the internal drive it came with. Upgrading the Steam Deck SSD is doable, and there are a lot more worthy aftermarket SSDs now than there were a couple of years ago, but it’s still a fiddlier, riskier path to making more game space than simply popping in a microSD card like this one. And hey, 1.5TB will hold an awful lot of games.

More deals on PC storage (and almost every other kind of hardware under the sun) are up for grabs in our Prime Day PC gaming deals hub, as well as our Anti-Prime Day deals hub – the latter being 100% Amazon-free.