Prime Day is over, but Drop's sales on headsets, amps and keyboards continue

Drop.com, the website formerly known as Massdrop, has taken on Amazon with its own Prime Week of deals. There are around 30 discounted items in all, including headsets and headphones, amps, mechanical keyboards and accessories, with some nice savings on a range of high-end PC gear. Here are some highlights from the sale that might be worth knowing about!

Note for UK and European readers: Drop.com is based in the US, but it is possible to order internationally although shipping and import duty will apply. These extra charges could wipe out any savings, so do check your local retailers before ordering. Good luck!

The standout pick for me here is the Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X gaming headset, which has been discounted from $180 to $110. That's a great price for this well-made headset, with velour ear cups, a neutral sound signature and comfy, lightweight design. This is an open-back headset too, with a wide sound stage and excellent stereo imaging. That makes it a great choice for competitive gaming where locating your enemies is important, and of course it'll sound great for music too. If you have fancier tastes, the sale also includes planar magnetic headphones like the HE4XX and HE5XX at $20 off their normal price, $10 off the excellent Sennheiser HD58X Jubilee, $75 IEMs selling for $15 and so on.

Let's switch gears for a moment and talk about keyboards. If you're at all into switches and clicks, then there are some great options to consider here. I picked up an OLKB Planck kit, which is a 40% (tiny!) mechanical keyboard in a fetching green colour, which is $10 off; there's also a larger 50% keyboard (still tiny) which is $30 off. The Drop Ctrl High Profile and Drop Alt High Profile, the firm's two most popular keyboards, are $50 off and $45 off, respectively. The Ctrl is a tenkeyless (no numpad) keyboard with hotswappable switches, USB-C and RGB backlighting, while the Alt is much the same but in a compact 65% form factor. Both launched to critical acclaim, and serve as great (if slightly expensive) introductions to mechanical keyboards. On the other end of the spectrum, there are also discounted artisan keycaps, if you've opened up that can of worms.

Finally, Drop have also discounted their new Drop + THX AAA One linear amplifier, which is a nice way to amplify your headphones without introducing distortion or change the frequency response. It's based on the THX 789, reportedly very popular in audiophile circles, so worth looking into if you're after some good but also affordable.

So - Drop are selling some cool stuff, so if you're into your keyboards or your headphones, it's well worth taking a look.

Incidentally, I realise that this is a little off the beaten track when it comes to RPS deals - slightly less well known brands, for instance - so do let me know if you found this article helpful or not. Cheers, and I'll catch you on the next one.