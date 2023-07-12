Prime Day puts heavy savings on the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless family

Despite it being several years old, there’s still no clear successor to the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless as the king of cable-free gaming keyboards. The build quality, the feel of the mechanical switches, the complete lack of tangible latency… it’s all just lovely. Historically, its high price has been the sole sore spot, but at least it’s joining in Amazon Prime Day with big savings on both the full size and more compact tenkeyless versions.

If anything, the TKL model makes for the better overall deal, in both the UK and US. For us Brits, the full size model doesn’t even have a true discount – it’s marked with a 'Deal' tag on Amazon UK, but it’s dropped below the current £150 price numerous times in recent months. Not much of a deal - the G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless is more of an actual bargain at £108. On Amazon US, meanwhile, the full size G915’s $170 sale price is still good, but it was $161 for a spell earlier in July. It’s the TKL version that, again, hits a new low.

UK deals:

US deals:

I’m nitpicking on price, but really, these are all superb peripherals – “It's comfortably the best wireless gaming keyboard I've ever used, and it's also one of the best-looking, too” said Katharine in her review of the full-sizer – and they’re available for less than usual. That’s more than good enough.

