Prime Day slashes up to 40% off Samsung’s 990 Pro, the fastest gaming SSD around

Prime Day 2024 has delivered a rather good deal on a rather good budget SSD, but now Amazon’s supersale settles down into its final hours, I think we can afford ourselves a look at something…spicier. Something superlative, in fact, as the Samsung 990 Pro is the single fastest NVMe SSD I’ve ever tested for game load speeds – and it can be yours for 24% off in the UK, or 40% off in the US.

In both cases, Amazon have focused their deals beam on the 2TB model, so this is still mainly a proposition for higher-end PCs. Still, you won’t find anything else that can fire up your games faster, provided your motherboard supports the 990 Pro’s PCIe 4.0 interface. The UK offer covers the heatsink-included model, which might help see off throttling if you mobo lacks its own heat-spreading covers, while the US deal is just for the drive alone.

UK deals:

US deals:

(Fellow UK folk, don’t worry about the added cost of the heatsink knackering the deal’s value – it’s still cheaper than the non-heatsink 2TB model, at least while this price holds).

Since Prime Day ends at midnight tonight (July 17th), these offers aren’t long for this world, so decide quickly if the 990 Pro fits your PC’s bill. If not, there are some other discounted SSDs to choose from in our main Prime Day PC gaming deals hub, as well as our Amazon-free Anti-Prime Day deals hub.