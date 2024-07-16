Prime Day’s 15%-off deal lets the RTX 4060 remember it’s a mid-range graphics card

Graphics cards are always worth looking out for on sale events like Prime Day, largely because they’re so hideously expensive otherwise. Take Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060, whose positioning in the RTX 40 series hierarchy would suggest an affordable mid-range GPU, yet routinely pushes £300. Here, though, you can nab the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Windforce OC edition at a 15% discount, bringing it down to a far more agreeable £238. Nice.

While Windforce models occupy the lower end of Gigabyte’s graphics card sub-brands, they’ve always been quiet and reliable when I’ve used them, and at a price that’s nearly £100 less than the absolute cheapest RTX 4060 Ti models, this looks like a good bet if you’re happy to stick with 1080p. Especially as the RTX 4060 still has all the DLSS upscaling and DLSS 3 frame generation capabilities of its bigger siblings, so there are plenty of performance-boosting tools for compatible games.

UK deals:

Standard Prime Day deals rules apply here: this price is only available to Amazon Prime members, though that includes anyone currently on Prime’s free trial.

Non-Amazon retailers haven’t yet matched it, the closest I’ve seen being Ebuyer’s £270 deal on the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ventus 2X Black (the same one I own and use for game performance testing, incidentially). If I find a cheaper model, I’ll add it to our Anti-Prime Day deals hub. Alternatively, there are loads more Amazon deals in our main Prime Day PC gaming deals guide.