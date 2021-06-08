Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake delayed to 2022

Apparently something has gone wrong with time, because Ubisoft have confirmed that the Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake is now due in 2022. Considering the remake of the pleasing time-rewinding stab-o-platfomer was supposedly three months away from launch when they announced it in 2020, yeesh, someone at Ubi must have dropped their magical hourglass. So no, they won't be showing it at their E3 showcase this week either.

"As you might have already read, Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will not be in Ubisoft Forward," the company said on Twitter. "We are making great progress for our game to release next year, but we are not ready to share any additional information just yet. We will share an update as soon as we are ready."

When Ubisoft announced the game in September 2020, they said it would launch only three months later, on the 21st of January, 2021. Well, come December they delayed it to March 18th, then in February they delayed it again and wisely elected to be vague as hell. Now we know that delay is a right long'un.

A year's delay for a game that was supposedly about ready for launch is certainly curious. With no proper explanation from Ubisoft, we don't know if development's going poorly, or if someone was wildly over-optimistic, or if Ubi shunted people between projects to help other studios with larger games, or... whatever's up, it's weird.

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake will be on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store at some point, eventually, maybe.