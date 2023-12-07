Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown demo coming in January, leaked trailer suggests

Ubisoft will be releasing a demo for Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown ahead of its release in January, a leaked Game Awards trailer has revealed. Posted earlier this evening by PlayStation Brazil's YouTube channel, the trailer has since been taken down, but not quite fast enough to prevent some folks from downloading it and plastering it all over the internet (good spot, VGC). Apparently the demo is coming January 11th - one week before the game's full release on January 18th.

Players take on the role of Sargon in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, a young warrior who's part of a group of elite fighters called The Immortals. He's on a sworn mission to find and retrieve this game's Prince after he gets kidnapped and taken to a mysterious citadel on the top of a cursed mountain. In classic Metroidvania fashion, Sargon will need to explore every nook and cranny of Mount Qaf as he seeks out the Prince, and he'll encounter all manner of beasts and monsters along the way, too, using his twin swords and, eventually, bow, chakram and the power of manipulate time itself to reach his goal.

I should note that The Lost Crown is set before Ubisoft's infamous Sands Of Time trilogy, but it does riff on a number of familiar time-based powers. Sargon's Air Dash, for example, mimics the way the Sands Of Time prince wall runs, for example, and he eventually gains the ability to freeze a version of himself in time, which he can then rewind to at the touch of a button - a power that will no doubt form the basis of some challenging platforming sections further down the line.

Personally, I'm very much looking forward to The Lost Crown. I played a big chunk of the game ahead of its official unveiling at this year's notE3, and came away impressed by its slick interpretation of the modern Metroid-like. "Ubisoft Montpellier have made some of the finest platforming games of the last decade," I wrote at the time, "and this latest entry in the Prince Of Persia series looks to be continuing that lineage to dazzling effect."

Assuming that the leaked trailer is indeed correct, that demo on January 11th can't come soon enough as far as I'm concerned, nor can its full release on January 18th. I'll update this post with the full and official trailer as soon as it gets a proper reveal later this evening.

