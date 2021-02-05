Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake is delayed again

Looks like your prince is out playing time rewinder again because the Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time remake has been delayed once again. Ubisoft previously pushed the expected release back from January to March of this year. They've now announced that the Sands Of Time needs some more time, but haven't actually said how much. Someone will need to track down the prince and get him to stop running around Ubisoft offices with that dangerous time dagger.

In today's announcement, Ubisoft give the now pretty standard delay post that we've become familiar with since 2020. They thank fans for their feedback and support first off.

"With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake to a later date. This extra developmnet time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original. We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake."

Announcing a delay without a new expected date isn't a fantastic sign, but Ubisoft certainly aren't the first to do so lately. Dying Light 2 did it, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 did as well. Neither of the two have since pulled a release date out of the hat, unfortunately. Best of luck to Prince Of Persia, then.

The remake may need some more time, but the original game is still one of the best games with time travel. "There is no greater emblematic assertion that the Gregorian calendar is an arbitrary attempt to ignore the chaos of existence than when I stab you with my time knife. This Prince Of Persia reboot popularised wall-running and the 'undo death' button at the same time," Brendy Caldwell explains.

When Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake does launch, you'll find it over on the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft store.