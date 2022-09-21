Project Slayers codes [September 2022]

Looking for the latest Project Slayers codes to net yourself some free spins and resets? If there's a breakout genre on Roblox right now, it's definitely fighting games based on the anime Demon Slayer. Seriously, there are so many, and they all seem to be hugely popular — just like Project Slayer!

When looking to get the edge on the opposition in any anime fighting game on Roblox, codes for free spins and resets can be the key to success. Therefore, read on for a list of all the active codes you can redeem in Project Slayers right now, along with redemption instructions and a list of expired codes for ease of reference.

Last checked on: 21st September, 2022

Project Slayers codes list

MiniUpdate3 : 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, + 1 Daily Spin

: 30 Clan Spins, 6 Demon Art Spins, + 1 Daily Spin Miniupdate3BreathingReset : Breathing Reset

: Breathing Reset MiniUpdate3RaceReset: Race Reset

How to redeem codes in Project Slayers

Redeeming codes in Project Slayers is quite simple; you just need to follow a few easy steps. Load into the Project Slayers experience on Roblox and then hit the "M" key to bring up the menu. From here, hit the book icon and enter your code into the textbox that appears. Click "Submit Code" to redeem your freebies!

List of expired Project Slayers codes

100K+LikesIGLOL

1o0MillVisits-_-

1o0MillVisits-_-BreathingReset

1o0MillVisits-_-RaceReset

200K+UpvotesTSYM

300kLikes!

350KUpvotes!

350KUpvotes!Breathing

AnotherDayAnotherShutdown

FlAm3!Shawcas31

FinallyReleaseTime!

GettingThere!

LastCode?LOL

MiniUpd2

MiniUpd2BreathReset

MiniUpd2RaceReset

MiniUpdate

MiniUpdateDaily

sCyth3Showcase!

Shutdown!

ShutdownNumb2

SorryForAnotherShutdownLOL

SorryForShutdowns!

SoryAgainGuys:V

TwittaSpins

WereBackup

There's plenty more Demon Slayers-inspired games on Roblox to satisfy your appetite for anime monster fighting, so be sure to check out our codes pages on Demon Slayer RPG 2, Slayers Unleashed, and Demon Soul Simulator to get free goodies for those too! Or, if you want some avatar cosmetics to wear across the platform, check out our list of Roblox promo codes.