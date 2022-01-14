Looking for the Project Zomboid TV schedule? When the apocalypse begins, your first instinct might be to get a weapon. Or, maybe you choose to scavenge supplies and stockpile food. You don’t usually gravitate towards the TV. Civilization is crumbling around you, so there are probably plenty of other ways to spend your time preparing for the undead hordes. In Project Zomboid, things are a little different. The TV is a valuable means of learning new information that you should use while you can. Before long, channels will stop broadcasting and then the power will shut off, leaving you in eerie darkness.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about the TV in Project Zomboid, including the TV schedule, what skills you can learn, and which channel you need to watch.

Project Zomboid TV schedule

There are five different channels in Project Zomboid, but only the Life and Living TV channel is worth watching if you’re interested in leveling up your character. Triple-N, WBLN News, TURBO and PawsTV are also running shows throughout the day, but they’re either generic entertainment or news broadcasts which share some of the lore behind Project Zomboid’s Knox Event.

Life and Living TV runs programs at specific times dedicated to different skills that you have in Project Zomboid. As you watch these programs, you will earn XP that will get you some easy levels and unlock new abilities and options that will make survival much easier.

Here is the Life and Living TV schedule:

6 am: Cooking

Cooking 12 pm: Carpentry

Carpentry 6 pm: Fishing, Farming, Foraging, or Trapping*

*The third program, scheduled for 6 pm, does not run on day 4 or day 8 of your save.

As you can see, the first two programs are always focused on cooking and carpentry, while the final show focuses on a different skill depending on the day. This continues for 8 days from the start of the game. On the 9th day, there is a media blackout that cuts off all TV channels scheduled after 6 am. That means if you watch all of the shows, you can advance to level 3 in cooking and carpentry while gaining some slight progress in the other four skills. If you have certain traits or bonuses from your character build, you could gain even more levels and become a pro in something new literally overnight! To actually watch TV, simply turn it on, flick to the right channel and wait. Text will float above the TV when a program is on and you'll earn XP as long as you stand nearby.

How to operate a TV in Project Zomboid

To use a TV, simply click on it to open the control panel. The control panel contains a few different options. Firstly, there’s the option to turn the TV on and off. This will also indicate if the TV is currently connected to a working power source. Below that, you will find the volume controls. If you press the speaker icon, it will mute the TV entirely. The noise can attract zombies, so make sure you know how to fortify your base in Project Zomboid. Underneath, you can use the media section to put VHS tapes into the TV and play the show. Finally, you’ll find the channel controls at the bottom. Make sure to press tune in after selecting the channel you want to watch.

When interacting with the TV, bear in mind that your actions are not immediate. For example, when you press mute it will take a moment for your character to actually interact with the TV and perform that action.

That's everything you need to know to control a TV and watch TV shows in Project Zomboid.