Psychonauts 2 is coming real soon on August 25th

Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Hardware Editor
Published on

Microsoft have confirmed the release date for Double Fine's upcoming brain-hopping adventure, Psychonauts 2 - and it's coming much sooner than I was expecting. August 25th, in fact. That's like, two months away! And to celebrate, why not have a gander at its rad new gameplay trailer?

Announced this evening during their Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Psychonauts 2's new E3 2021 gameplay trailer is only just over a minute long, but golly, there's a lot of stuff going on here. We see returning protagonist Raz doing battle with giant, chattering cartoon teeth inside what looks to be an actual tooth-filled mouth (if anyone shouts TEETH TEETH TEETH at me I will riot), a giant fire-breathing fish in a whirlpool, and a terrifying, glowing-eyed judge who's trying to squash you with their enormous gavel. If there's anyone who deserved a Phoenix Wright-style "OBJECTION!", it's this guy.

Aside from comabt, the trailer also shows off some of the proper lovely locations you'll be exploring, too - or should that be 'headsploring', to use Double Fine's parlance? Either way, it looks gorgeous, with lots of lovely soft lighting, oodles of colour, and... a giant bowling ball?

Raz will need to flex his acrobatic muscles to traverse these wild and whimsical landscapes, too, with plenty of trapeze work, tight-rope walking and plenty of the old hoppity jumps. All the usual Psychonauts stuff we know and love, then.

In any case, consider me well and truly psyched - especially since we won't even have to wait that long to play the full game, either. In case you needed a reminder Psychonauts 2 is out on PC on August 25th 2021. Mark your calenders, folks.

