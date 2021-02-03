Puzzle adventure Minute Of Islands launches in March

Puzzle-y adventure game Minute Of Islands is quite stylish looking, catching my a couple times in the past year or so with its yellow-coated little protagonist. Its colorful, hand-drawn style has only gotten better in that time, and the developers have now announced that it will launch on March 18th. If you're eager for a look now, it's also got a demo in the Steam Game Festival that just launched.

"You are Mo, a skilled tinkerer, living with her family on a pastoral archipelago, once inhabited by an ancient race of inscrutable giants," say the creators. "Their otherworldly but vital machines, festering in the underbellies of the islands themselves, must be kept going or an almost forgotten threat will swallow all. Mo vows to restore the hidden engines in time, but is this truly what she needs?"

The new trailer up above is just a short teaser to announce the date, but you can get a slightly closer look at a bit of the adventuring bits in a gameplay trailer from last autumn.

It's certainly colorful and has that playful cartoony style but seems to have some creepier sides as well. It sounds like those giant machines Mo is off to wake may not be as benevolent as they seem.

You'll be able to grab Minute Of Islands when it launches on March 18th on Steam and GOG. You can also download the demo to try out right now over on Steam.

For what it's worth, Studio Fizbin are also the folks behind upcoming Say No! More, a rather different kind of game than Minute Of Islands. Both quite eye-catching though!