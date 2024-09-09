Qanga is an indie Star Citizen in a seamless universe with no loading screens

Well, if this isn’t a vastly impressive little gem I’m not sure what is. Qanga is a space exploration game set in a loading screen-less solar system. It features ship travel, combat, trade, and base building, and you can do all of it alone or with space mates. It’s got a demo, but it’s also on the cheaper end if you fancy buying into early access. Considering the pricing, I’d say it’s a real looker, too.

Here are some deets:

Dive into the universe of QANGA, a vast space sandbox where you can explore the entire solar system with no loading screens. Fly freely between planets and land seamlessly. Mars, Venus, the Moon, Jupiter and its moons, Saturn and its rings of asteroids, numerous orbital stations, and much more. Every planet and moon is an open playground, ready to be explored and exploited as you see fit.

You play as defrosted human fused with a cyborg. You get your first ship early, after which you can piss off to space to scavenge, trade, shoot things, and take on contracts. Y’know, space stuff. Here’s some more from the Steam page:

Seamless, Full Exploration: Explore the entire solar system with no interruptions.

Solo and Multiplayer Modes: Choose your adventure, solo or with friends.

Custom Server Creation: Host your own servers and develop alternate gameplays.

Base Building: Build your bases anywhere in the universe, on planets or asteroids.

Drive a Variety of Vehicles: Anti-gravity vehicles, flying ships, and aquatic crafts for total exploration.

Air and Ground Combat Systems: Immersive FPS and TPS combat, with vehicles or on foot.

Loot and Progression: Collect items, upgrade your gear, and progress through the QANGA universe.

Survival and Strategy: Fight to survive and achieve multiple objectives in a dynamic and dangerous universe.

Community-Created Content: Engage in building a strong and active community through custom game servers.

IolaCorp Studio consist of just five developers, although the impressiveness of the project is somewhat soured by their disclosure of AI-generated voice acting and music, so just something to be aware of going in. This one's part of Steam's Space Exploration fest, which also features hefty discounts on the likes of No Man's Sky, Stellaris, and Everspace 2.