QuakeCon returns today as a digital-only event, here are some highlights

This year’s QuakeCon begins today, and it’s once again being staged as a digital-only event. The organisers say they’re committed to being an in-person event again in 2023 but for now there’s still some intriguing streams to tune into starting from 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PST. Read on for more info and our personal highlights on what’s happening at QuakeCon 2022.

You can find the full schedule up on the Quakecon wesbite, but today's highlights includ a dive into the horrific world of upcoming vampire co-op shooter Redfall. There’s a half-hour with devs Arkane Austin starting at 6.15pm BST/7.15pm BST/10.15am PST today, which promises “new insights, gameplay details and more”.

A little bit later at 9.30pm BST/10.30pm CEST/1.30pm PST today, there’s a stream with members of the Fallout 76 team looking at the new Expeditions beyond the game’s setting of Appalachia, which I reported on back in June.

Friday’s shenanigans start early for us folks in the UK at 12.15am BST/1.15am CEST (or 4.15pm PST on Thursday afternoon for those in the US) with a Ghostwire: Tokyo ‘pet the dogs’ speedrun. That’s an effort to find and pet every shiba in Shibuya, apparently, although there are other animal-themed Ghostwire antics later on in the day as well, such as the Ghostwire Cat & Dog Pet Run at 6.15pm BST / 7.15pm CEST / 10.15am PST.

All the panels are being broadcast directly on Bethesda’s global Twitch channel. However, there’s also dedicated streams for worldwide countries and regions to check out on Friday starting from 12pm BST/1pm CEST/4am PST. Running alongside the convention too is the Quake Pro League tournament, which you can tune in to at the Quake and Quake II Twitch channels.

QuakeCon runs from today until Saturday August 20th. You can check out the full schedule again on the official site here (as well as which Twitch channels you'll need to tune into). There will also be nattering about the convention’s happenings over at the QuakeCon community Discord server.