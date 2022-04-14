If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

QuakeCon will again be online-only in 2022

QuakeConline
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

It's tempting to simply copy-paste the post I wrote last year, as again QuakeCon is going to be an online-only event in 2022. The annual celebration of Bethesda-published games has traditionally taken place in Dallas, but has been forced into cyberspace by Covid-19.

"Like you, we're disappointed to not return to Dallas this year," says the statement shared on Twitter. "An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon."

Watch on YouTube

As in the past two years, the online event will feature a mixture of streams, charity events, giveaways and a "virtual BYOC". More information about the schedule will come in June, ahead of the event which will run from August 18th-20th.

The statement also says that they're "committed to returning with our full in-person festival in 2023."

QuakeCon began as a meetup for fans of Id Software games, with attendees encouraged to bring along their PCs so they could be networked for LAN gaming. In recent years it's expanded to encompass Bethesda games more broadly, including those by MachineGames and Arkane. It's also been the venue for news and releases of new games and remasters, such as an enhanced edition of Quake released last year.

If it's specifically Quake you're interested in, have a read of our Quake Renaissance series, published last year, in which developer, academic and FPS expert Robert Yang surveys the past and present state of the game and opens its doors to new players.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch