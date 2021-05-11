Quakecon will return as another virtual event this August

Quakecon 2021 will take place this August, and like last year it will be an online-only event. In today's announcement, Bethesda said that they'll have more to share about the lineup in June.

"We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event," says the brief statement.

The event will take place on August 19th-21st, with streams, giveaways and charity events. Last year's Quakecon was similarly online-only due to Covid-19 restrictions, and had developer streams for Bethesda's slate of games, a cosplay competition and raised over $30,000 for charity.

Realistically we'll probably have a better idea what to expect from Quakecon after E3 in June, when Bethesda will hopefully announce some games. The only thing that seems certain to be there is Arkane's Deathloop, which is scheduled for release on September 14th.

It currently feels unlikely we'd see more of Starfield or Machine Games' Indiana Jones game at Quakecon, but hey, it's nice to dream about. I also wouldn't expect anything from Id Software themselves so soon after last year's Doom Eternal. I guess I'm really just hoping for something other than another look at an Elder Scrolls Online expansion.

You can find any future announcements via the Quakecon site.