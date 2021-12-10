If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

5

Quantic Dream are making a Star Wars game

Star Wars: Eclipse is set in the High Republic era
Heavy Rain developers Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games are making Star Wars: Eclipse, an action-adventure game set in the "golden age of the Jedi". It was announced at The Game Awards with a rather dramatic trailer featuring an alien playing some drums, adorable green monkeys in a market, lotsa space ships, and of course, plenty of shiny lightsaber shots. The rumours were true, then.

Star Wars: Eclipse takes place during the High Republic era, when there were lots of Jedi throughout the galaxy and things were going considerably better for them than in most of the films, TV shows and games.

The game's website says it's set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim, which sounds cool, I reckon all the best sci-fi is about unexplored planets. (It's worth noting the website has a nice gallery of screenshots too.)

Like Quantic Dream's previous games, Eclipse will have a branching narrative, though there's no news yet on what characters will be involved.

"Star Wars: Eclipse lets you play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim," the website reads.

I'll be shocked if we don't get to play as at least one Jedi, given the setting.

It's too soon to say though. The game is currently in early development, so there's no mention of a release window or platforms just yet.

We're staying up late to cover the PC gaming news coming out of tonight's marketing extravaganza: hit our The Game Awards tag for everything.

