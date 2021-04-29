Radio Viscera is about shoving enemies into traps with gleefully gory results

Everyone knows that kicking grunts intro traps in Dark Messiah of Might & Magic is one of the greatest pleasures in videogames. Radio Viscera looks like a game entirely about that feeling. Played from a top-down perspective, you wield an air cannon that can blast holes in walls and punt peeps into meat grinders.

Like a bouncy Crusader: No Remorse:

Or Orcs Must Die! without the need to build the traps yourself?

All this terrible, wonderful violence is justified by the environment being a "satanic Y2K cultist compound" you're fighting your way through. There's very little sign of minions fighting back in the trailer above, but presumably they built all these mincers for their own nefarious purposes.

There are costumes to unlock, a scoreboard to climb and an automatic GIF maker for sharing clips, according to the game's Steam page, but I'm really just interested in it for the ability to destructively toss people about. Pushing people into misfortune feels so much better than directly causing it, and any game that lets me blow holes in walls is a delight.

Radio Viscera is from the developers of Small Radios Big Televisions, which the presence of "radio" in the name aside, couldn't be more different. It was a weird, pretty game about clicking on environments to find casette tapes, with not a smear of blood in sight.

Radio Viscera is aiming for release this summer and you can sign up for a newsletter at its official site.