Railroad Corporation 2 will begin laying track in front of its moving Early Access train on September 9th

I am forever looking for a game to replace Transport Tycoon (or OpenTTD) in my affections. I know there are several railway management sims kicking around Steam, but I haven't found the one that does it for me yet. Could it be Railroad Corporation 2? It's a train tycoon game in which you lay tracks through the early 20th century, and it's launching in Early Access on September 9th.

If you've ever played any of these games, you know what do. You build a choo-choo empire as you lay tracks, buy trains, hire staff, and seek to effeciently transport goods between various towns and trade depots. Railroad Corporation 2 then adds an extra wrinkle with its turn-of-the-century setting, in which you must continue to upgrade your stock to stay ahead of your competition as electrification revolutionises the railway.

Expansion means more than just laying more tracks in front of your moving train, but also growing the cities you're ferrying goods between by building factories, hospitals, banks, and power plants to supply your infrastructure.

There's not a lot of detail about its planned Early Access journey on its Steam page, but the announcement does say it'll be polished and expanded "over the course of the year". At launch it'll include four campaign missions, and online multiplayer with up to four players in either co-op or versus modes.

I confess, the first Railroad Corporation passed me by in 2019, but it has a respectable rating from user reviews on Steam. Hopefully the sequel doesn't need bricking up in a tunnel like a naughty engine.