Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly called Quarantine will be revealed at E3

Hello and welcome to another PrE3 post where I get to tell you the name of something that will be shown off during this next week of trailers and announcements and all. We were already planning to hear about about the next Clancy 'em up during the Ubisoft Forward event, and now we've been given its title. Mr. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is the new name for the game formerly known as R6 Quarantine. Ubi say that they'll be doing a big full reveal for the next R6 game this weekend.

Over in a message from the developers, Ubi say that they'll be showing off a "gameplay premiere and a deep dive into what you can expect from Extraction."

Last we heard, the game formerly known as Quarantine was a standalone spinoff from R6 Siege's Outbreak event where squads of three take on hordes of zombie-like things. It sounds like that should still the case, just under that new name.

"We took the strong foundations of Rainbow Six Siege and crafted a modern, tactical co-op shooter where you'll be facing an always-evolving alien threat. You'll have plenty of different challenges to overcome but will always have one goal in mind: making sure no one gets left behind. It will be up to you and your squad to decide when to push forward or when to extract."

Ubisoft Forward is happening this Saturday, June 12 at 20:00 (12:00 Pacific). They'll also be talking about Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic. You can catch all the rest of the livestreams for the weekend and the summer in our E3 2021 schedule.