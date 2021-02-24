Rainbow Six Siege plans cross-platform progression, but maybe won't let PC peeps play with consoles

As barriers between systems finally begin to break down, we're starting to see games let us share saves and progress across different devices and sometimes even play with pals on other systems. With Rainbow 6 Siege, Ubisoft now say they're working on cross-platform progression buuut they're cautious about letting PC peeps actually play against consoleers in cross-platform multiplayer. It'd be a shame if they didn't, but I would kinda get it.

"We're actively working on cross-progression and crossplay," game director Jean-Baptiste Halle told cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer in a recent interview. "Within the realm of consoles, I think it would be great if PlayStation and Xbox could play together."

But as for letting PC play with consoles, yeah, maybe not.

"I can see the pros, but I can also see the cons," Halle said. "So, for this one, it's too early for us to communicate."

PCG say Halle did agree that PC peeps with keyboard & mouse would have an advantage over the controller crew in a game like Siege. That's one con. I can probably guess some others too.

While the newest consoles can run Siege at 120fps, a zippy PC can run it faster - and every little helps in a twitchy first-person shooter. But probably a huge concern is the easier access PC players have to, ah, performance-enhancing software. The abundance of cheats in Call Of Duty: Warzone on PC reportedly drove quite a few consoleers to disable cross-platform play.

Ubisoft introduced cross-platform progression in October, starting by supporting it in a handful of games including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. I am glad to see them going back to add it to older games too.

Over the weekend, Ubisoft revealed more about R6 Siege's next major update, Crimson Heist. The next character is Flores, and Argentinian with a fondness for explosive drones.