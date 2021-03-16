If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Rainbow Six Siege's new season Crimson Heist has begun

Introducing map reworks, a new operator, and more
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published
Rainbow Six Siege's new operator Flores silhouetted with his funky red glasses on show.

Crimson Heist, the first new season of Rainbow Six Siege's sixth year, has landed. It brings with it lots of goodies too, including the fashionable new operator Flores and a rework to the Border map. It actually seems like a pretty good time to drop back into the tactical FPS if, like me, you haven't played it in a while. Ubisoft have lowered the prices of a bunch of operators, and some new features like a match replay function have been added too.

But first, Flores. He's an attacker operator who uses explosive drones to get info and cause some mischief for the defenders. His gadget, the Ratero Charge, is a remote controlled drone which he can set to detonate to deal damage to enemies, or take out defender traps. If enemies shoot this drone before it reaches its destination, it stops in its tracks and turns bulletproof before exploding - so it's probably best not to shoot at it if you see one dancing around your feet.

The other biggie for this update is the Border rework. New staircases and balconies have been added in to create a little more space inside the building, and one of the bomb sites has been reorganised to improve lines of sight.

Ubisoft have also added a new secondary weapon that most attackers can add to their loadouts. The Gonne-6 is a nifty hand cannon that fires a single explosive shot which can make holes in breakable surfaces, and destroy bulletproof gadgets.

Then there's the match replay beta, which does exactly what it says on the tin. You'll be able to rewatch matches you've played from loads of different angles, as well as pause, rewind and all that stuff to make sure you catch all the best bits (or worst bits, match replays are great for learning where you went wrong).

For those of you looking to pick up a new character, the prices of some operators have been decreased. Lion and Finka now cost 10,000 Renown (earnable currency) or 240 R6 Credits (buyable currency), Mozzie and Gridlock are priced at 15,000 Renown or 360 R6 Credits, and Oryx and Iana are 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits.

As always, with a new season comes a whole host of balance changes, tweaks and improvements. Check 'em all out in the patch notes here.

And in case you missed it, Ubisoft recently spoke of their plans for cross-platform progression and play. Though, they don't seem so sure about letting PC folks into games with Xbox and PlayStation players.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch