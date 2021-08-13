Rainbow Six Siege's next operator builds nice windows

At the end of the month, Rainbow Six Siege is set to kick off its next season, Operation Crystal Guard, and yesterday Ubisoft revealed the new operator who'll be arriving alongside it. Her name is Osa, and she has a cool see through shield she can use to block out windows. Also, she has a cute little robot toy in her teaser trailer which seems to be involved with her kit, though it's unclear exactly how. Maybe it's just her friend. That would be nice.

In the trailer below, Osa uses her shield to block a window. It doesn't cover the full thing, leaving a small gap in the top that people could shoot through. The shield itself is bullet proof, though it does look like it might be breakable after a lot of bullets have been thrown at it.

Interestingly, Osa is an attacker. I would've thought an ability like this would've been part of a defender's kit, but I suppose it makes sense if she can also wander around with the shield out to protect her squad. Perhaps the best offense truly is a good defense.

The developers have also released a little bit of background info on Osa in the form of a letter from one Siege character to another. It says: "The device she’s bringing is sure to play on lines of fire. A clear shield with mechanical claws that digs itself into surfaces and frames? Its defensive capabilities designed for offensive missions might make Mira jealous that she didn’t think of that first."

Mira is a defense operator who can make little windows in reinforced walls. Those have to be meleed to be destroyed, so perhaps Osa's shields will be similar?

Fortunately, we don't have to wait too long to find out. The full reveal for Osa and the Crystal Guard update is set for Monday the 16th of August at 3pm BST (7am PT) over on Twitch.