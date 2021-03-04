Razer now want to save a million trees with their Sneki Snek plush

At the end of last year Razer announced a new conservation partnership with Conservation International to save 100,000 trees with the launch of their Sneki Snek plush (pictured above), a cute, wiggly mascot version of their famous snake logo. Having comfortably beaten that goal in less than two months, Razer are now extending their Sneki Snek campaign to save a million trees, and will be shortly announcing brand-new Sneki Snek merch to go along with it (and I'm putting it out there now, I'm calling dibs on a rainbow-coloured Snek in honour of Razer's Chroma RGB).

According to Razer's current figures, they've already helped to save nearly 150,000 trees since the campaign launched last October, which is almost 600 acres of forest. To celebrate hitting their initial milestone, Razer will be announcing new Sneki Snek goodies during their RazerStore Live event today (or rather tomorrow for those of us in the UK, as it's not due to take place until 2.30am GMT), as well as new milestones that will see even more Sneki Snek merch get announced when reached.

Like before, every bit of Sneki Snek merch will go toward saving 10 trees in dozens of forests around the world thanks to the efforts of Conservation International. This includes forests in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Suriname, Brazil, Madagascar and Indonesia to name just a few. Conservation International have been working to protect forests around the world for more than 30 years, and they work directly with local communities to help protect these environments. You can find out more about their work on their website.

"The support for our #GoGreenWithRazer campaign, led by Sneki Snek, has been truly insane," says Razer's co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. "We thought it would take some time to save 100,000 trees, but we have smashed that target in less than 2 months and are well on the way to the next target of 250,000 trees.

"So we decided to be more ambitious in protecting the nature together with our community and Sneki Snek by extending the target to 1 million trees. The more trees we save, the more we protect the nature and wildlife that depends on it for survival.”

There are also set to be a suite of new Razer hardware announcements during their RazerStore Live event, although given the start time of the event, I won't be able to tell you about those until tomorrow morning. Still, if you're a fan of the rainbow sneks, then be sure to tune in over on Razer's website at 6.30pm PST.