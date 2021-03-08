Razer's Kraken Ultimate headset is 46% off today

Razer's Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset is back down to its all-time lowest price over on Amazon US today, matching its Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day deal price. Having fluctuated between £100 and its original price of $130 for much of the last year, Razer's flagship USB gaming headset can now be had for just $70, nabbing you a total saving of 46%.

The Kraken Ultimate RGB USB is the fanciest version of Razer's popular Kraken gaming headset, adding in cooling gel-infused ear cushions for extra comfort, RGB lighting, on-ear controls, a retractable active noise-cancelling microphone and support for THX's 7.1 virtual surround sound tech. I should also note that the Tournament Edition of the Razer Kraken is also on sale for $55 at the moment if you don't fancy the RGB lighting, which also matches its previous all-time low price over Black Friday.

It's not just Razer headsets that are going cheap today, either. Razer's Deathadder V2 Pro Wireless mouse is also 32% off today, dropping from $130 to a new all-time low of $89 - although again, you can also get the regular wired Deathadder V2 for even less at $50 today, which is a saving of $20. This beats its Amazon Prime Day price of $56, according to my Amazon price tracker, and is almost as cheap as it was over Black Friday, where it dropped to $49.

Finally, Amazon US have knocked $300 off one of the 2020 models of Razer's Blade 15 laptop as well. Once $1500, this Intel Core i7 10750H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti-powered laptop can now be had for $1200. That's still quite expensive as GTX 1660 Ti laptops go (there are plenty of others in our budget gaming laptop deals roundup that can be had for less than $1000, for example), but it remains the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon US.

While I haven't tested the 2020 model of the Blade 15 myself, other GTX 1660 Ti gaming laptops I've reviewed were able to play most of today's biggest games on High settings at 60fps, so you should be able to get some decent frame rates out of it no matter what type of games you like to play. Indeed, this particular model comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, and the GTX 1660 Ti should be more than capable of hitting those kinds of frame rates in competitive online shooters as well as less-demanding indie games. The only downside is that you only get 256GB of SSD storage with this laptop, which doesn't leave a lot of room for installing lots of big games.

If you'd rather see what else you can get for your money, then be sure to check out our regularly updated budget gaming laptop deals roundup, where we list all the best laptop deals from around the web that are less than $1000.