Real-time tactics sequel Men Of War 2 delayed due to the war in Ukraine

Devs now hoping to release it in 2023
Real-time tactics sequel Men of War 2 is delayed into 2023 due to the effects of the war in Ukraine on its developers Best Way.

Real-time tactics game Men Of War 2 has been pushed to 2023 to incorporate more features and content sparked by feedback from closed playtests. Developers Best Way and publishers Fulqrum say the impact of having to pause development because of the outbreak of war in Best Way’s home country of Ukraine has led them to take extra time on the game for these to be implemented. Watch the latest trailer below.

Development on Men Of War 2 was temporarily held up while Best Way assisted their staff and families relocate from the city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Best Way have restarted development in the past few months, during which time they’ve been running closed playtests. They now say that the playtests have given them feedback that’s spurred them on to make the game “bigger and better than anyone originally imagined”. Hence the release window change from 2022 to 2023.

Chief among these changes will be a standalone campaign for the Third Reich. There’ll also be new mission for Men Of War 2’s other factions, improvements to features such as the game’s Dynamic Campaigns, a major UI upgrade and other additions. Best Way say they’ll be sharing more on the new features and improvements they’re working on soon.

It was only last week that I reported on Men Of War 2’s new trailer, which was released ahead of a planned full reveal of the game on September 1st. Several of us at RPS are keeping a close eye on Men Of War 2, which we included in our most anticipated PC games of 2022 list back at the start of the year. You might well see it on next year’s list too, now. In the meantime, you might want to check out Ed's Men Of War 2 preview.

Men Of War 2’s deployment has been rescheduled to a 2023 launch. You can find it on Steam and the Epic Games Store when release day arrives.

