Red Dead Redemption 2 challenges: Full challenges and rewards list

Our guide to ticking off every challenge in Red Dead Redemption 2
Guide by John Bedford Contributor
Red Dead Redemption 2 Online - A naturalist player crouches near the water holding a camera with a duck in the foreground while their horse waits in the background.

Want to find every challenge and reward in Red Dead Redemption 2? Red Dead Redemption 2 is a huge game, so there's no need to limit yourself to just the main story chapters. There are plenty of challenges to complete, and those who work through them all will earn lots of rewards. These challenges require you to engage with everything Red Dead Redemption 2 has to offer, including hunting, gambling, foraging, criminal activities, and more.

In this guide, we'll list every challenge in Red Dead Redemption 2 and the rewards that you'll earn for completing them.

Red Dead Redemption 2 challenges and rewards

Use the links below if you want to jump to a specific section of the challenges list:

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Bandit Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Hold up 5 townsfolkBandit Bandolier
2Rob 2 coaches along the road, or complete any 2 coach robbery missions$5, 25 Dead Eye XP
3Rob the cash register in any 4 shops in one dayBandit Holster
4Rob 3 coaches in a day$10, 50 Dead Eye XP
5Acquire a $250 bounty in one State$10, 50 Dead Eye XP
6Steal 5 horses and sell them to the horse fence in Clemens Cove$15, 100 Dead Eye XP
7Rob $50 of cash and valuables from townsfolk and travelersBandit Off-Hand Holster
8Steal 7 wagons and sell them to the fence at Emerald Ranch$15, 100 Dead Eye XP
9Hogtie someone and leave them on the railroad 3 times$20, 150 Dead Eye XP
10Complete 5 train robberies without dying or being caughtBandit Gun Belt

Watch the video below for a step by step guide to completing every Bandit Challenge in the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Explorer Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Find a treasure mapExplorer Holster
2Find a treasure$5, 25 Stamina XP
3Find a treasureExplorer Bandolier
4Find a treasure$10, 50 Stamina XP
5Find a treasure$10, 50 Stamina XP
6Find a treasure$15, 100 Stamina XP
7Find a treasureExplorer Gun Belt
8Find a treasure$15, 100 Stamina XP
9Find a treasure$20, 150 Stamina XP
10Find a treasureExplorer Off-Hand Holster

The video below explains how to work your way through every rank in the Explorer Challenges set.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Gambler Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Win 5 hands of pokerGambler Holster
2In Blackjack, double down and win the hand 5 times$5, 25 Dead Eye XP
3Win 3 games of Five Finger FilletGambler Bandolier
4Bust 1 Poker opponent out in each location (Flatneck Station, Saint Denis, Valentine)$10, 50 Dead Eye XP
5Win 3 rounds of Dominoes without drawing any tiles against 2 or fewer opponents$10, 50 Dead Eye XP
6Beat the Blackjack dealer in 2 locations (Rhodes, Van Horn)$15, 100 Dead Eye XP
7Beat the Five Finger Fillet player in every location (Valentine, Van Horn, Strawberry)Gambler Gun Belt
8Win 3 hands of Blackjack with 3 hits or more$15, 100 Dead Eye XP
9Win 3 games of Dominoes in a tow$20, 150 Dead Eye XP
10Win 3 hands of Poker in a rowGambler Off-Hand Holster

If you need to find some gambling tables, check out our guide on where to play Blackjack in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you're struggling to complete any of the Gambler Challenge ranks, the video below is essential viewing!

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Herbalist Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Pick 6 yarrowHerbalist Off-Hand Holster
2Pick and eat 4 species of berry$5, 25 Health XP
3Craft 7 items using sage as an ingredientHerbalist Gun Belt
4Pick 5 mushrooms and feed them to your horse$10, 50 Health XP
5Craft 9 items using indian tobacco as an ingredient$10, 50 Health XP
6Pick 15 different species of herb$15, 100 Health XP
7Craft and use 5 special miracle tonicsHerbalist Holster
8Use oleander to craft 6 poison weapons$15, 100 Health XP
9Pick 1 of each species of herb$20, 150 Health XP
10Season and cook all 11 types of meatHerbalist Bandolier

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Horseman Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Kill 5 rabbits from horsebackHorseman Gun Belt
2Jump over 3 obstacles in 15 seconds$5, 25 Stamina XP
3Ride from Valentine to Rhodes in less than 5 minutesHorseman Holster
4While mounted, drag a victim for 3300 feet using your lasso$10, 50 Stamina XP
5Trample 5 animals while on horseback$10, 50 Stamina XP
6Ride from Strawberry to Saint Denis in less than 9 minutes without touching any water$15, 100 Stamina XP
7Kill 7 enemies from horseback without dismountingHorseman Bandolier
8Kill 9 predators from horseback$15, 100 Stamina XP
9Ride from Van Horn to Blackwater in less than 17 minutes without touching water$20, 150 Stamina XP
10Break every wild horse breedHorseman Off-Hand Holster

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Master Hunter Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Skin 3 deerMaster Hunter Off-Hand Holster
2Get 3 perfect quality rabbit pelts$5, 25 Health XP
3Track 10 different animal species using your binocularsMaster Hunter Bandolier
4Get a clean kill after calling to an animal 5 times$10, 50 Health XP
5Skin 3 black or grizzly bears$10, 50 Health XP
6Kill 5 cougars with your bow and skin them$15, 100 Health XP
7Use bait to lure and kill both a predator and a herbivoreMaster Hunter Gun Belt
8Catch 3 fish without using a fishing rod$15, 100 Health XP
9Catch an opossum playing possum$20, 150 Health XP
10Find and kill the legendary panther GiaguaroMaster Hunter Holster

Need help beating all of the Master Hunter Challenges? The video below walks you through the process of completing every rank.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Sharpshooter Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Kill 3 flying birdsSharpshooter Bandolier
2Kill 2 different animal species in the same use of Dead Eye$6, 25 Dead Eye XP
3Kill 5 flying birds while on a moving trainSharpshooter Holster
4Kill an enemy at least 80 feet away with a tomahawk$10, 50 Dead Eye XP
5Kill 6 animals without reloading or switching your weapon$10, 50 Dead Eye XP
6Kill someone at least 660 feet away using a long scoped rifle$15, 100 Dead Eye XP
7Get 7 headshots one after anotherSharpshooter Off-Hand Holster
8Disarm 3 enemies without switching or reloading your weapon$15, 100 Dead Eye XP
9Shoot 3 people's hats off in the same use of Dead Eye$20, 150 dead Eye XP
10Kill 3 flying birds with 3 consecutive long scoped rifle shotsSharpshooter Gun Belt

The video we've embedded for you below explains how to complete all the Sharpshooter Challenges in record time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Survivalist Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Catch 3 bluegill fishSurvivalist Gun Belt
2Hand 5 animals in to the trapper or to camp$5, 25 Stamina XP
3Kill 5 animals using a Varmint RifleSurvivalist Off-Hand Holster
4Craft all of the following arrows: Fire, Dynamite, Poison, Small Game and Improved$10, 50 Stamina XP
5Catch a fish in the Bayou from a riverboard, and while standing on railroad tracks$10, 50 Stamina XP
6Kill a scavenging animal while it's feeding a corpse a total of 5 times$15, 100 Stamina XP
7Kill 8 small game animals with consecutive shots of small game arrowsSurvivalist Bandolier
8Craft a homing tomahawk, improved tomahawk, volatile tomahawk and volatile fire bottle$15, 100 Stamina XP
9Catch a fish that weighs at least 19 pounds$20, 150 Stamina XP
10Catch one of each fish type throughout the worldSurvivalist Holster

If you're struggling to beat some of the trickier Survivalist Challenges, be sure to watch the video below. The creator has made it as spoiler-free as possible!

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Weapons Expert Challenges

RankDescriptionReward
1Kill 3 enemies using a knifeWeapons Expert Holster
2Kill 3 enemies in 10 seconds using throwing knives only$5, 25 Health XP
3Kill 3 birds of prey using a tomahawkWeapons Expert Gun Belt
4Kill 10 enemies with a shotgun using crafted ammo$10, 50 Health XP
5Kill 5 mounted enemies using one throwing knife per kill$10, 50 Health XP
6Kill 4 enemies at once using one stick of dynamite$15, 100 Health XP
7Kill 4 consecutive enemies using the same tomahawkWeapons Expert Off-Hand Holster
8Kill 15 enemies using a long-barrelled sidearm$15, 100 Health XP
9Kill 9 enemies from behind using your bow$20, 150 Health XP
10Kill a grizzly bear without taking damage and using just throwing knives.Weapons Expert Bandolier

Here's a video guide that will walk you through the process of ticking off every Weapons Expert rank.

That wraps up our list of all challenges and rewards in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to 100% the game, make sure to check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 graves locations guide to earn the Paying Respects achievement/trophy. If you want to collect all of the clothing for Arthur Morgan, take a look at our Red Dead Redemption 2 hat locations and Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guides. To learn about an occult mystery on the streets of Saint Denis, take a look at our guide on where to find the vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2.

