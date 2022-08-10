Red Dead Redemption 2 challenges: Full challenges and rewards list

Want to find every challenge and reward in Red Dead Redemption 2? Red Dead Redemption 2 is a huge game, so there's no need to limit yourself to just the main story chapters. There are plenty of challenges to complete, and those who work through them all will earn lots of rewards. These challenges require you to engage with everything Red Dead Redemption 2 has to offer, including hunting, gambling, foraging, criminal activities, and more.

In this guide, we'll list every challenge in Red Dead Redemption 2 and the rewards that you'll earn for completing them.

Red Dead Redemption 2 challenges and rewards

Use the links below if you want to jump to a specific section of the challenges list:

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Bandit Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Hold up 5 townsfolk Bandit Bandolier 2 Rob 2 coaches along the road, or complete any 2 coach robbery missions $5, 25 Dead Eye XP 3 Rob the cash register in any 4 shops in one day Bandit Holster 4 Rob 3 coaches in a day $10, 50 Dead Eye XP 5 Acquire a $250 bounty in one State $10, 50 Dead Eye XP 6 Steal 5 horses and sell them to the horse fence in Clemens Cove $15, 100 Dead Eye XP 7 Rob $50 of cash and valuables from townsfolk and travelers Bandit Off-Hand Holster 8 Steal 7 wagons and sell them to the fence at Emerald Ranch $15, 100 Dead Eye XP 9 Hogtie someone and leave them on the railroad 3 times $20, 150 Dead Eye XP 10 Complete 5 train robberies without dying or being caught Bandit Gun Belt

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Explorer Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Find a treasure map Explorer Holster 2 Find a treasure $5, 25 Stamina XP 3 Find a treasure Explorer Bandolier 4 Find a treasure $10, 50 Stamina XP 5 Find a treasure $10, 50 Stamina XP 6 Find a treasure $15, 100 Stamina XP 7 Find a treasure Explorer Gun Belt 8 Find a treasure $15, 100 Stamina XP 9 Find a treasure $20, 150 Stamina XP 10 Find a treasure Explorer Off-Hand Holster

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Gambler Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Win 5 hands of poker Gambler Holster 2 In Blackjack, double down and win the hand 5 times $5, 25 Dead Eye XP 3 Win 3 games of Five Finger Fillet Gambler Bandolier 4 Bust 1 Poker opponent out in each location (Flatneck Station, Saint Denis, Valentine) $10, 50 Dead Eye XP 5 Win 3 rounds of Dominoes without drawing any tiles against 2 or fewer opponents $10, 50 Dead Eye XP 6 Beat the Blackjack dealer in 2 locations (Rhodes, Van Horn) $15, 100 Dead Eye XP 7 Beat the Five Finger Fillet player in every location (Valentine, Van Horn, Strawberry) Gambler Gun Belt 8 Win 3 hands of Blackjack with 3 hits or more $15, 100 Dead Eye XP 9 Win 3 games of Dominoes in a tow $20, 150 Dead Eye XP 10 Win 3 hands of Poker in a row Gambler Off-Hand Holster

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Herbalist Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Pick 6 yarrow Herbalist Off-Hand Holster 2 Pick and eat 4 species of berry $5, 25 Health XP 3 Craft 7 items using sage as an ingredient Herbalist Gun Belt 4 Pick 5 mushrooms and feed them to your horse $10, 50 Health XP 5 Craft 9 items using indian tobacco as an ingredient $10, 50 Health XP 6 Pick 15 different species of herb $15, 100 Health XP 7 Craft and use 5 special miracle tonics Herbalist Holster 8 Use oleander to craft 6 poison weapons $15, 100 Health XP 9 Pick 1 of each species of herb $20, 150 Health XP 10 Season and cook all 11 types of meat Herbalist Bandolier

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Horseman Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Kill 5 rabbits from horseback Horseman Gun Belt 2 Jump over 3 obstacles in 15 seconds $5, 25 Stamina XP 3 Ride from Valentine to Rhodes in less than 5 minutes Horseman Holster 4 While mounted, drag a victim for 3300 feet using your lasso $10, 50 Stamina XP 5 Trample 5 animals while on horseback $10, 50 Stamina XP 6 Ride from Strawberry to Saint Denis in less than 9 minutes without touching any water $15, 100 Stamina XP 7 Kill 7 enemies from horseback without dismounting Horseman Bandolier 8 Kill 9 predators from horseback $15, 100 Stamina XP 9 Ride from Van Horn to Blackwater in less than 17 minutes without touching water $20, 150 Stamina XP 10 Break every wild horse breed Horseman Off-Hand Holster

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Master Hunter Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Skin 3 deer Master Hunter Off-Hand Holster 2 Get 3 perfect quality rabbit pelts $5, 25 Health XP 3 Track 10 different animal species using your binoculars Master Hunter Bandolier 4 Get a clean kill after calling to an animal 5 times $10, 50 Health XP 5 Skin 3 black or grizzly bears $10, 50 Health XP 6 Kill 5 cougars with your bow and skin them $15, 100 Health XP 7 Use bait to lure and kill both a predator and a herbivore Master Hunter Gun Belt 8 Catch 3 fish without using a fishing rod $15, 100 Health XP 9 Catch an opossum playing possum $20, 150 Health XP 10 Find and kill the legendary panther Giaguaro Master Hunter Holster

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Sharpshooter Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Kill 3 flying birds Sharpshooter Bandolier 2 Kill 2 different animal species in the same use of Dead Eye $6, 25 Dead Eye XP 3 Kill 5 flying birds while on a moving train Sharpshooter Holster 4 Kill an enemy at least 80 feet away with a tomahawk $10, 50 Dead Eye XP 5 Kill 6 animals without reloading or switching your weapon $10, 50 Dead Eye XP 6 Kill someone at least 660 feet away using a long scoped rifle $15, 100 Dead Eye XP 7 Get 7 headshots one after another Sharpshooter Off-Hand Holster 8 Disarm 3 enemies without switching or reloading your weapon $15, 100 Dead Eye XP 9 Shoot 3 people's hats off in the same use of Dead Eye $20, 150 dead Eye XP 10 Kill 3 flying birds with 3 consecutive long scoped rifle shots Sharpshooter Gun Belt

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Survivalist Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Catch 3 bluegill fish Survivalist Gun Belt 2 Hand 5 animals in to the trapper or to camp $5, 25 Stamina XP 3 Kill 5 animals using a Varmint Rifle Survivalist Off-Hand Holster 4 Craft all of the following arrows: Fire, Dynamite, Poison, Small Game and Improved $10, 50 Stamina XP 5 Catch a fish in the Bayou from a riverboard, and while standing on railroad tracks $10, 50 Stamina XP 6 Kill a scavenging animal while it's feeding a corpse a total of 5 times $15, 100 Stamina XP 7 Kill 8 small game animals with consecutive shots of small game arrows Survivalist Bandolier 8 Craft a homing tomahawk, improved tomahawk, volatile tomahawk and volatile fire bottle $15, 100 Stamina XP 9 Catch a fish that weighs at least 19 pounds $20, 150 Stamina XP 10 Catch one of each fish type throughout the world Survivalist Holster

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Weapons Expert Challenges

Rank Description Reward 1 Kill 3 enemies using a knife Weapons Expert Holster 2 Kill 3 enemies in 10 seconds using throwing knives only $5, 25 Health XP 3 Kill 3 birds of prey using a tomahawk Weapons Expert Gun Belt 4 Kill 10 enemies with a shotgun using crafted ammo $10, 50 Health XP 5 Kill 5 mounted enemies using one throwing knife per kill $10, 50 Health XP 6 Kill 4 enemies at once using one stick of dynamite $15, 100 Health XP 7 Kill 4 consecutive enemies using the same tomahawk Weapons Expert Off-Hand Holster 8 Kill 15 enemies using a long-barrelled sidearm $15, 100 Health XP 9 Kill 9 enemies from behind using your bow $20, 150 Health XP 10 Kill a grizzly bear without taking damage and using just throwing knives. Weapons Expert Bandolier

